iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

