iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

