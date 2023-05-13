Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.10 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $331.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.