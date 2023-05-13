HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,055 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 619,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 53,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

