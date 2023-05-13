HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.36 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

