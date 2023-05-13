Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,804 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.
BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
