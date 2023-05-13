Moreno Evelyn V Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

