Prudential PLC Purchases 32,772 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,128,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

