Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,130 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Glacier Bancorp worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

