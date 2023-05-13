Prudential PLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,261 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 125,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.