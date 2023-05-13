Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.