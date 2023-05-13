IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.42.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.