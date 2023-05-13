Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $308.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.06 and a 200-day moving average of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.