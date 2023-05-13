Prudential PLC Buys 19,371 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.