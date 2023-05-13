Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

