iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,957 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,148 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 57,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.44.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

