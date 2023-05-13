10,885 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.7 %

MOS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

