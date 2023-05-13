Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $174.19 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

