Raymond James & Associates Purchases 365,333 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.93% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

