Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.