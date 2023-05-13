FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,932 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.37 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

