Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.