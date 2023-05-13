Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

