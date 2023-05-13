DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

