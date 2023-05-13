UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $68,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

