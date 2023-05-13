UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $68,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.