Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Jabil by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

