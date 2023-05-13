Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.76. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2,485,956 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

