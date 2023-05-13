Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,486 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

