Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEY. Lee Financial Co grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $102.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

