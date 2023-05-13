Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $328.88.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

