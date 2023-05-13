Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of C$124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.33 million.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.2 %

PBL opened at C$24.54 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$15.77 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$660.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.93.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.