Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gen Digital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,440,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

NASDAQ GEN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

