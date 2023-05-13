Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

