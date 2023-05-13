Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

