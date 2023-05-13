Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

