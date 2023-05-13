Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,717.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

