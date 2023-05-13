SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

