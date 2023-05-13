MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

