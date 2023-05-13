MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

