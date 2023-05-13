MAI Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NYSE:NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.