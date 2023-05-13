MAI Capital Management Sells 281 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

