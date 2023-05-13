MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,348 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

