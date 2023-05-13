MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

