MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

