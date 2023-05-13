MAI Capital Management Sells 2,999 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after acquiring an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

HOMB stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. [Note: Company profile appears incomplete in source]

Further Reading

