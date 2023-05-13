MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nucor by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 429,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

