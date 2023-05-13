MAI Capital Management Buys 68,531 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

