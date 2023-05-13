Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

