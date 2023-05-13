Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.44 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.