Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 25,135 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 421.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $195.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $241.87. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.